The Biden Fed

Progressive-Democratic Party Presidential candidate Joe Biden has a plan for the Federal Reserve system of banks. This bit jumped out at me in the article at the link that describes his plan.

[T]he policy blueprint Team Biden cooked up with Bernie Sanders’s economic advisers argues, “the Black unemployment rate is persistently higher than the national average, which is why Democrats support making racial equity part of the mandate of the Federal Reserve.”

Because blacks are fundamentally incapable of competing in America without special treatment. This is the soft bigotry of low expectations.

This is the overt bigotry of the Progressive-Democratic Party and of Joe Biden—If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black—made manifest.