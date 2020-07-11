Candace Owens had a thought on the Left’s (because I’m going to generalize her thought) contemptuous dismissal of black conservatives.

White liberals hate black conservatives because we don’t see ourselves as oppressed.

Fundamentally, because we view ourselves as their equals.

That’s the issue.

That’s the point, though, of the Left’s identity politics—to segregate people into artificially defined groups in order to keep those grouped people apart, the better to emphasize their need for the Left’s…guidance.