Occupation by Remote Control

Details of the People’s Republic of China’s overt takeover of Hong Kong via its new “security” law have been released by the government organ Xinhua News Agency. The high points, summarized by OANN, are these:

Hong Kong must establish a “local” national security council to enforce legislation, headed by the city’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam to be supervised and guided by a new PRC commission specially created for the purpose a PRC “adviser” will be a member of the council

New local police and prosecution units to be set up to investigate, enforce the new law backed by PRC security and intelligence officers deployed to the new commission

Lam will have power to appoint judges to hear cases related to national security bypasses existing judicial appointment procedures



Notice the supremacy of the PRC law over Hong Kong domestic law.

Notice, too, that those entities each have a Communist Party of China apparatchik embedded.