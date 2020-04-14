Reporting To/Working For

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) is going to release an Executive Order this week outlining requirements for safely beginning to reopen the Texas economy as the Wuhan Virus situation begins—begins, mind you—to start [sic] to wind down.

The details of the order were not immediately clear.

The NLMSM isn’t, yet, particularly upset by this lack of clarity at this point, and neither should they be. Still, the statement invites a remark from me (if for no other reason than that it’s my blog, and I’ll blog if I want to, blog if I want to, blog if I want to).

The details needn’t be made available to the press at all before the EO is published for the public’s consumption. That’s not a matter of withholding information from the press, it’s a matter of priorities.

Abbott doesn’t work for the press; he works for us Texas citizens. Of course he should report to his bosses before he reports to anyone else. The press is only a tool—and not the only tool—for carrying out that responsibility.

Full stop.