Because It’s Time Again

Especially on this day….

I got fired from my job because I kept asking my customers whether they would prefer “Smoking” or “Non-smoking.”

Apparently the correct terms are “Cremation” and “Burial.”

An Englishman and an Irishman go to a bakery. The Englishman steals three buns and puts them into his pockets and leaves. He says to the Irishman: “That took great skill and guile to steal those buns. The owner didn’t even see me.”

“That’s just simple thievery,” the Irishman replied. “I’ll show you how to do it the honest way and get the same results.”

The Irishman then proceeded to call out the owner of the bakery and says: “Sir, I want to show you a magic trick.” The owner was intrigued so he came over to see the magic trick.

The Irishman asked him for a bun and then he proceeded to eat it. He asked two more times and after eating them again the owner says: “Okay my friend, where’s the magic trick?”

The Irishman then said: “Look in the Englishman’s pockets.”

A Priest and a Rabbi walk into a bar; the Minister ducked.

“Hey, I’ve got a great new joke for you,” the barman says.

The NSA agent smiles. “Heard it.”

A grasshopper walks into a bar, bartender says, “Hey we have a drink named after you.”

Grasshopper says, “Really? You have a drink named Larry?”

The past, present, and future walk into a bar.

It was tense.

A Frenchman walks into a bar with a cat on his shoulder.

The cat is wearing a little baseball cap.

“Hey, that’s neat,” says the bartender. “Where did you get that?”

“France,” the kitty says, “they’ve got millions of them!”

Infinitely many mathematicians walk into a bar.

The first says, “I’ll have a beer.”

The second says, “I’ll have half a beer.”

The third says, “I’ll have a quarter of a beer.”

Before anyone else can speak, the barman fills up exactly two glasses of beer and serves them. “Come on, now,” he says to the group, “You guys have got to learn your limits.”

Knock, knock

Who’s there?

To.

To who?

No, to whom.

Q: What has four legs and one arm?

A: A happy pit bull.