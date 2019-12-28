Moves and Countermoves

The People’s Republic of China is inordinately proud of its only carrier, launched just a couple years ago, and Xi loves to sail it around, showing it off. This time, though, he sailed it.

through the Taiwan Strait. With presidential elections in Taiwan weeks away, officials there have criticized the maneuvers as an intimidation tactic.

Which, of course, it was.

The correct response to this would be for us to sail a carrier, together with a destroyer escort, through the strait. And maybe again, on election day.

For training purposes….