More Censorship

Jack Dorsey has chosen to have his Twitter company censor another conservative account, this time @AOCPress. Their crime? They mock a Progressive-Democrat (I’ll leave it as an exercise for the student to figure out who). Dorsey insists the parody account (an obviously parody account—it was labeled “parody”) mislead fellow tweeters. Because, apparently, Dorsey’s customers are mind-numbingly stupid and can’t recognize parody.

Dorsey seems not to like parody in general, too, at least when it comes from Conservatives.

Twitter has also banned an account parodying former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas, and another that mocked Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This is free speech Left-style.