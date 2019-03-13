De Blasio Raises a Point

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) was asked whether he thought Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s remarks were anti-Semitic.

I did. Let me be really clear, suggesting that support for Israel is beholden to a foreign power is absolutely unacceptable and illogical, too[.]

He went on, adding

as an Italian-American, he does not feel “beholden to my ancestral homeland” as Omar appeared to characterize some Jewish Americans in regard to Israel.

The point makes me wonder: is Omar, in assuming some groups of Americans have conflicting loyalties to America and to their home country, projecting her own allegiance to Somalia, neverminding the treatment she says she got there?