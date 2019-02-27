The UN Misspeaks Again

The United Nation’s International Court of Justice, in a non-binding “advisory” opinion, says Great Britain should give up its territory in the Indian Ocean.

the United Kingdom carved up Mauritius illegally when it ended its colonization of the Indian Ocean islands and must “bring to an end its administration of the Chagos Archipelago as rapidly as possible.”

Sadly, this is typical of the knee-jerk anti-West bias that has overrun the UN over the last several decades. It is, also, another useless mouthing of that biased body that is better left ignored. Great Britain should continue quietly going about its business in its territory—wherever that territory might lie.