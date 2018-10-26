Vast Right Wing Conspiracy

In the wake of a series of explosive devices being sent to or received by Progressive-Democrats and others of the Left like George Soros, ex-President Barack Obama (D), ex-Progressive-Democrat Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D, CA), Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D, FL), CNN offices, and others we get this:

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi issued a joint statement…”Time and time again, the President has condoned physical violence and divided Americans with his words and his actions….”

This comes against the backdrop of Obama’s ex-Attorney General Eric Holder encouraging Leftists to kick Republicans and Conservatives when “they go low,” Waters encouraging Leftists to harass Republicans wherever they might be, Senator Spartacus encouraging Leftists to “get up in the faces of some Congresspeople,” Progressive-Democrat supporters attacking two Republican candidates in Minnesota (one got a concussion), the Left sending allegedly ricin-laced letters and other death threats to Senator Susan Collins (R, ME), the Left’s Antifa attacking anyone in Portland, Clinton calling 63 million Americans irredeemably deplorable racists, and on and on and on.

And: lots of bombs, and all of them intercepted. Does anyone really think that’s plausible? Most of them being intercepted, certainly; our guys are that good. But 100% success? None of them went off, too. Does anyone think the bomber or bombers really are that incompetent? Most not detonating, perhaps. But 100% failure?

Maybe Schumer and Pelosi have given the game away. At the very least, they’re demonstrating breathtaking and despicable cynicism with their jumping on the chance to make personal political hay out of all of this.