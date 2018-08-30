A “secretive, corrupt and troubling process”

In a Letter to the Editor in Monday’s Wall Street Journal, Kristine Lucius, of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, decried the allegedly secretive, corrupt, and troubling process (Lucius’ phrase) with which the document release related to Judge Brett Kavanaugh is being handled by the Senate Judiciary Committee. She even went so far as to compare the document release of then-nominee Elena Kagan with that of Kavanaugh:

When President Obama nominated Elena Kagan to the Supreme Court, then-Chairman Patrick Leahy joined with then-Ranking Member Jeff Sessions to request and receive access to her records from the Clinton White House—a full 99% of them. But now that the shoe is on the other foot, Chairman Chuck Grassley refuses to even request the same set of records for Mr Kavanaugh from the National Archives.

Couple things about that.

That Ms Lucius succeeded in getting potsful of irrelevant documentation released for committee consideration in no way legitimizes wasting committee time on similarly irrelevant documents regarding Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Besides, the secretive, corrupt, and troubling process with the Kavanaugh nomination is solely that of the Progressive-Democrat Senators. They’re the ones who said they’d vote “No” on the Trump nomination for Kennedy’s replacement even before a nominee was named. They’re the ones who said, even louder, they’d vote “NO” on Kavanaugh’s nomination the day it was announced—before any document requests were even made.

It’s the Progressive-Democrat Senators who are being secretive and troubling by keeping million pages of documentation and 300 judicial opinions away from their own eyes, having already announced their votes, and thereby making their own process corrupt.

Of course, Lucious knows all of that.