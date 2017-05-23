The Trans-Pacific Partnership Isn’t Dead

The remaining 11 nations of the erstwhile TPP have made it clear that they intend to press on with the agreement, US participation or not, but that the US would be welcome back in, and other nations who could “meet the high standards in the TPP agreement” would be welcome, as well.

Todd McClay, New Zealand Trade Minister:

It’s clear that each country is having to consider both economic values and strategic importance of this agreement, but in the end, there is a lot of unity among all of the countries and a great desire to work together to come up with an agreement among 11 that…delivers for all of our economies and the people of our countries….

This is entirely appropriate. The same principles the led to our initial attempts to form the 12-nation TPP—enhanced mutual economic and political security—apply to the remaining 11 nations.